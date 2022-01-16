$287.60 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce sales of $287.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.91 million and the highest is $293.30 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $238.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.14. 46,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,351. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

