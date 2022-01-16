$3.58 EPS Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post earnings per share of $3.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.01 and the lowest is $3.04. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.41 to $15.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $19.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million.

WLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $76.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.49.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.