-$3.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.70) and the lowest is ($4.19). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($14.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.32) to ($14.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($14.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.28) to ($12.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

MDGL traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,624. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 107,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

