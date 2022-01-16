$334.77 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report sales of $334.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.20 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $298.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975 in the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,411,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,821,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 114,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.21 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $94.47 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $124.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

