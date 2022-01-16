45,000 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,273,000. Meta Platforms comprises 1.5% of Ally Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $331.90 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.16 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $923.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,940 shares of company stock valued at $230,432,836 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

