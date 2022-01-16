$46.15 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce sales of $46.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.90 million and the highest is $46.40 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $44.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $181.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $183.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $188.74 million, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $193.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CFB. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. 63,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,210. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,770 shares of company stock valued at $203,205 over the last ninety days. 9.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 240,176 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 49.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 91,853 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.