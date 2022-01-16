$47.04 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post $47.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $47.07 million. Camden National posted sales of $49.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $185.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.35 million to $186.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $186.91 million, with estimates ranging from $184.51 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

CAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after buying an additional 146,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden National by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camden National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,597,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

