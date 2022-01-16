$494.62 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce $494.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $486.70 million and the highest is $508.40 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $500.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.66. 758,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,195 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 303,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 284,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

