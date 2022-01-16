$518.78 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report sales of $518.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $522.35 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $439.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $44,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $668,362. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.36. 80,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,689. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

