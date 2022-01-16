$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) will report sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $560,000.00. Delcath Systems posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year sales of $2.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 million to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.33 million to $2.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a negative net margin of 1,498.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

DCTH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In related news, insider Gerard J. Michel acquired 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCTH opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.03. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

