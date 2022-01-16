625 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,351,000 after acquiring an additional 314,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after purchasing an additional 642,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

