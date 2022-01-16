$66.06 Million in Sales Expected for AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will report $66.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.86 million and the highest is $66.32 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year sales of $245.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.65 million.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.63.

NASDAQ:AVDX traded down 0.20 on Tuesday, reaching 11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,329. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 11.26 and a 1-year high of 27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 18.45.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

