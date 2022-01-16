$75.35 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report $75.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $77.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $51.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $284.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $320.10 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of TH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 69,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,634. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $357.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.00. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 689,975 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,348,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 121,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 210.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

