$919.82 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post $919.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $905.30 million and the highest is $934.88 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $804.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 567,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,947. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

