$96.39 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post sales of $96.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.25 million and the lowest is $95.95 million. EverQuote posted sales of $97.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $412.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $429.43 million, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $434.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $152,525.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 415,799 shares of company stock worth $5,953,092 and sold 20,142 shares worth $319,851. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 332,492 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in EverQuote by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 274,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 257,252 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVER opened at $16.18 on Friday. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.16.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

