A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) PT Raised to 30,355.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 26,965.00 to 30,355.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19,078.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

