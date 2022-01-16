Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the December 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 267.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AALBF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aalberts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aalberts in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75. Aalberts has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

