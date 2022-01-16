ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 36 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 36 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 target price on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 33.71.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

