Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Get Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $250,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 63.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $219,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.