Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,222,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $1,780,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,496 shares of company stock worth $5,865,002 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $353.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.21. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

