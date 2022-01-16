Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by Redburn Partners to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

ACCYY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of Accor stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Accor has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.