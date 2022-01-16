Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Berenberg Bank

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.17.
ATVI opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 613,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,548,000 after purchasing an additional 42,658 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
