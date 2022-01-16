Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Berenberg Bank

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 613,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,548,000 after purchasing an additional 42,658 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.