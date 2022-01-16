Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) PT Lowered to $3.00

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

AFIB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.58. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 40,000 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 996,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 200,749 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 320,162 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 133,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

