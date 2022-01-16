AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -89.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.2% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,103,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,168,000 after acquiring an additional 566,410 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after acquiring an additional 977,601 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,801,000 after acquiring an additional 307,462 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,567,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

