Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Stock Price Down 0%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.89. 21,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 39,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGOX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 92,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,193,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,347,000.

