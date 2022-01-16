ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Update

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

ADFJF stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. ADF Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

