ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ADT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 884,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,087. ADT has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ADT will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,514,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 260,573 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $163,625,000 after buying an additional 174,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ADT by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,177,604 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $99,026,000 after buying an additional 96,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ADT by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after buying an additional 1,953,731 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

