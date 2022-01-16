Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,406,200 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 767,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.4 days.

AAVVF stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $6.66.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.