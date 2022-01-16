Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,477 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $88.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $87.36 and a 52-week high of $100.88.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.054 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.