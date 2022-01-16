Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 162,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.