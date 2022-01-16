Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 701,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after buying an additional 153,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after buying an additional 58,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $7,629,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 282,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,513,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $213.23 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $172.95 and a 12-month high of $220.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

