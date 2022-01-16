Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $6,501,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 12.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 156.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,003 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Discovery stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.
In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.
Discovery Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.