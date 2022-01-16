Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $6,501,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 12.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 156.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,003 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.