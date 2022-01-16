Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,990 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 290.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 235,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 44.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

