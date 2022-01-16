Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 97.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 107,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

HXL opened at $57.05 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -219.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

