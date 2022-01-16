Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,374 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 742.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $99.53 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

