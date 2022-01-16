Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 3,340 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 334.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,990 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 514,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCS stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

