Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Downgraded by Redburn Partners

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,402.50.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

