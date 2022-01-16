Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 33.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39,315 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 175.1% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 276,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 175,840 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at $2,867,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.2% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 117,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after buying an additional 199,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

