Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,989 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $310.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.13. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $212.03 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

