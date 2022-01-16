AGF Investments Inc. Buys 2,376 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $111.54 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

