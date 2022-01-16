AGF Investments Inc. Has $13.31 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,116 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Newmont by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,406,000 after buying an additional 44,862 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Newmont by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. lifted their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

