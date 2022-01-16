AGF Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $178.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.61. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

