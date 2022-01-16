AGF Investments LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Amundi acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $136,006,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $155.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $158.84.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

