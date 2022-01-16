AGF Investments LLC Purchases 25,116 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1,715.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NI. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NI opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $28.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

