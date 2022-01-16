AGF Investments LLC Purchases 6,213 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1,294.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after buying an additional 120,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after buying an additional 320,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $95.41 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

