AGF Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,078 Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $577.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.55. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $320.19 and a 1-year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 3,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.00, for a total value of $2,338,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

