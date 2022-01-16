Agora (NASDAQ:API) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.60

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 5014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Agora by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Agora by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Agora by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 564,362 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,395,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

