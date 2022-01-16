Agora (NASDAQ:API) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.60

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 5014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.
Several brokerages have weighed in on API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Agora by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Agora by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Agora by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 564,362 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,395,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
