AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Up 89.3% in December

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,300 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the December 15th total of 231,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIKI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ AIKI opened at $0.53 on Friday. AIkido Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIKI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth $874,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth $207,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth $817,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

