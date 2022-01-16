AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) vs. Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Financial Contrast

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AIM ImmunoTech and Genfit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genfit 0 0 4 0 3.00

AIM ImmunoTech currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.72%. Genfit has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.27%. Given Genfit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Volatility and Risk

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Genfit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 266.17 -$14.40 million ($0.37) -2.41 Genfit $8.86 million 27.72 -$115.63 million N/A N/A

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genfit.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -13,662.70% -26.80% -25.65% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genfit beats AIM ImmunoTech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné, and Bart Staels in September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

