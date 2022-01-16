Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $2.81 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

